December 15, 2020 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cora Bett Thomas Realty recently hired Brandyn B. Reagan as a Realtor®. In this role, she will assist buyers and sellers in the home buying and selling process.
Reagan has always had a passion for customer service. Most recently having served as a Flight Attendant for Jet Blue, based out of New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Prior to that, she worked as a Yacht Stewardess based out of Miami Beach, Florida. Although she loves to travel, she recently realized there’s no better place to call home than Savannah, GA. Now she’s eager to show people why it’s such a special place to plant their roots.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
