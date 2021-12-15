December 15, 2021 - Seimitsu, a Savannah-based business specializing in IT services and high-speed broadband fiber, recently announced that Brendan West has joined the family-owned firm as Director of Fiber & Infrastructure Operations. West’s responsibilities include day-to-day operations for fiber and infrastructure design, construction and implementation.
“Brendan brings a wealth of experience to our team,” said Seimitsu “Sam” Cook, who founded the company with his wife, Cindy, nearly 40 years ago. “He has managed multiple fiber builds totaling more than 5,000 miles, from design to completion.”
West previously served as a senior project manager with NRTC, a fiber design and fiber construction management firm. He ran multi-million dollar portfolios and one of his most significant accomplishments was partnering with power cooperatives to bring fiber to rural America.
“Seimitsu has a long and successful fiber and technology presence here in the greater Savannah area,” said West. “I am excited to help take the company forward as our industry progresses into the future that is fiber and wireless technology.”
West currently sits on the public policy and deployment committees for the Fiber Broadband Association. During his free time, the Merrimack, N.H. native enjoys spending time with his family, working on classic cars, going shooting, golfing and watching the Red Sox.
For more information, call 1.912.352.3689 or visit www.seimitsu.com.
