August 17, 2021 - Parker's recently announced a strategic promotion within the company's Senior Leadership Team. Brian Prevatt was named President of Parker's Support, and will report directly to Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker.
In his role as the President of Parker’s Support, Brian Prevatt will manage finance, financial planning, legal, compliance, HR, technology, innovation, procurement and loss prevention. An experienced accountant, Prevatt previously served as the Chief Financial Officer at Parker’s and has worked with the company for 13 years as a CPA. He has been honored as a Future Leader in Convenience and as a Generation Next Rising Star, in addition to being recognized as a Georgia Southern University 40 Under 40 Alumni award winner. A member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Georgia Society of CPAs, Prevatt earned a B.B.A. in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy from Georgia Southern University.
Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has grown from a one-store operation in Midway, Ga. to an award-winning company with state-of-the-art convenience stores located throughout Georgia and South Carolina, serving delicious, award-winning Southern-inspired Parker’s Kitchen food that’s made from scratch on-site. Parker’s was recently named the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, which is the convenience store industry’s highest honor. The company also earned a 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, which is presented to the top 10% of restaurants across the United States.
Learn more at www.parkerskitchen.com.
