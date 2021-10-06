October 6, 2021 - Parker’s recently hired Brittany Burcham as Director of Communications and Community Outreach. In her new position, Burcham will focus on internal communications at Parker’s, supporting the entire workforce across 71 stores as well as overseeing community outreach.
Before joining Parker’s, Burcham served as the Senior Communications Manager - Global Franchise Learning for Marriott International, where she created and executed communications plans, launched learning webinars and established branding standards. She previously worked at Marriott International as a Senior Communications Manager and Special Projects Communications Lead.
Earlier in her career, Burcham served as a Senior Communications Specialist with Macrosys, LLC, a PR and Marketing Consultant for Children’s National Health System and Director of Community Marketing and Public Relations for Hospice of Montgomery.
Originally from Montgomery, Ala., Burcham earned a B.A. in Public Relations and Journalism from Baylor University as well as a Project Management Certificate from Cornell University.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Brittany to our team and know that she will play a critical role in expanding our community outreach and enhancing our communications,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “She brings a wealth of experience to her new position at Parker’s and shares our commitment to excellence.”
