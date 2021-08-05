August 5, 2021 - Parker’s has announced that Loyalty and Brand Manager Brittany Leffler has been named a “Future Leader in Convenience” by Convenience Store News for her impressive professional achievements. Leffler is one of 25 industry professionals age 35 and younger who are being honored in 2021.
“Brittany is extremely creative and excels at looking at the big picture when it comes to brand management, loyalty and customer engagement,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “A strategic thinker and tactical professional with a ‘can-do’ attitude, Brittany is the heart and soul of our company’s loyalty program and a rising star in the convenience store industry.”
Leffler was named to the fourth annual class of Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience, an honor that celebrates the next generation of convenience industry leaders and provides a forum for talented young professionals to develop their leadership skills.
At Parker’s, Leffler strategically manages and executes member communications to more than 210,000 Parker’s Rewards members, loyalty program logistics and digital content on the Parker’s website. She also oversees digital menu boards, mobile menu ordering and the Parker’s Rewards app.
Before joining Parker’s in 2016, Leffler worked as the lead graphic designer at Pocket Media Marketing in Richmond Hill, Ga., where she developed creative signage, logos, business collateral, wall and window graphics and vehicle wraps. She also served as a marketing intern at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa in Savannah, Ga.
Leffler is a member of the American Institute of Graphic Arts and a core volunteer in Savannah’s Keep Savannah Clean anti-litter public-private initiative. She earned a B.A. in Visual Communications and Advertising from the Savannah College of Art and Design and currently resides in Savannah, Ga.
Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has grown from a one-store operation in Midway, Ga. to an award-winning company with state-of-the-art convenience stores located throughout Georgia and South Carolina, serving delicious, award-winning Southern-inspired Parker’s Kitchen food that’s made from scratch on-site. Learn more at www.parkerskitchen.com.
