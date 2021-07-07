July 7, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced the hiring of Brooke Coyne as a real estate agent. As a Realtor ®, she will provide guidance and assist sellers and buyers in marketing and purchasing properties.
A caring nature with an empathetic heart and a detail-oriented mindset, Coyne most recently worked as a Nurse Practitioner in Beaufort and Bluffton, South Carolina. She will continue to work on a PRN basis doing home visits within the community, but Coyne has always had an interest in real estate, as both her father and brother are involved in construction. She’s always enjoyed seeing the transformation of properties, as people modify a house to make it their home, and feels as though this is the time to dive right in. Coyne says, “Our homes are the place in this world in which we have the most control of our surrounding environment. I am passionate about helping people identify what ‘home’ means for them, and helping them find and obtain that place within our own community.”
Coyne received her Master of Science in Nursing from Vanderbilt University, and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Francis Marion University. She has also served The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control providing public health in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton, and Charleston counties.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
