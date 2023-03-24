March 24, 2023 - Seabolt Real Estate has added Sales Associate Brooklyn Hauge to the firm. In her new role, Hauge continues the Seabolt tradition of providing exceptional service to Savannah-area buyers and sellers, offering insight into the local market while leveraging the firm’s luxury network affiliations.
In 2022, Hauge closed $3.7 million in real estate transactions and was recognized as a member of the Savannah Area Realtors Distinguished Sales Society. Her areas of expertise include contract negotiation and guiding clients through the home buying process.
When Hauge isn’t listing and selling properties throughout the greater Savannah area, she enjoys boating, surfing and exploring the islands along coastal Georgia. She currently resides on Wilmington Island, Ga.
“Brooklyn brings incredible enthusiasm and a strong commitment to clients to her new position at Seabolt Real Estate, whether she’s working with investors or first-time homebuyers,” said Broker and founder Elaine Seabolt of Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. “Her professional experience in Savannah’s real estate and hospitality industries will serve as an asset for clients.”
