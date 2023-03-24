March 24, 2023 - Seabolt Real Estate has added Sales Associate Brooklyn Hauge to the firm. In her new role, Hauge continues the Seabolt tradition of providing exceptional service to Savannah-area buyers and sellers, offering insight into the local market while leveraging the firm’s luxury network affiliations.

In 2022, Hauge closed $3.7 million in real estate transactions and was recognized as a member of the Savannah Area Realtors Distinguished Sales Society. Her areas of expertise include contract negotiation and guiding clients through the home buying process.

