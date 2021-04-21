April 21, 2021 - Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company recently announced that agent Caden Thomas has joined its team of talented real estate professionals serving home buyers and sellers in Savannah and the surrounding area. 

“We’re very excited to welcome Caden to our team,” said Melissa Stanford, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company. “He has great knowledge of the local communities in the area and his hardworking nature will be a great asset for his clients.”
 
Thomas was drawn to Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company due to the company’s strong reputation and the family-like atmosphere of the office.
 
As a Weichert® agent, Thomas has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide his clients the best possible real estate service.
 
Thomas has lived in Savannah nearly his entirely life and is very familiar with all the surrounding communities in the Low Country.
 
He previously worked at a small accounting firm in Savannah and currently attends Georgia Southern University, where he’s pursuing a degree in finance.
 
Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The office serves Savannah and the surrounding area.
 
For more information on Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company, located at 1116 East Montgomery Cross Road, Suite C/D in Savannah, visit www.StanfordRealtyco.com.

