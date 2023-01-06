January 6, 2022 - Caitlyn Rowe with American Veteran Properties has been awarded the nationally recognized Military Relocation Professional Certification by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). This prestigious certification is awarded to real estate professionals who work with current and former military service members and their families to find housing solutions that serve the unique needs of military life and make the best use of their benefits.
The certification provides NAR’s members with resources to help current and former military service members at any stage of their military career and is an approved elective for NAR’s Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation.
“I am honored to receive this certification, knowing it is for something so important to me and the company I represent,” said Rowe. “This is an incredible asset to utilize as I work with my clients to find their perfect home.”
In addition to earning the certification, Rowe has also been named the Top-Producing Agent at American Veteran Properties by President and CEO Eric Lukkarinen.
“Caitlyn’s hard work and dedication to her clients here at AVP has been crucial to the success of our team. As a military spouse, she understands the specific needs of the military community and ensures our clients an easier, faster, and less stressful experience,” said Lukkarinen.
American Veteran Properties is a full-service real estate agency which offers the highest quality advice and support for military members to make the best decision for themselves and their families, in addition to helping military members enjoy homeownership while building and growing personal wealth. For more information, visit www.americanveteranproperties.com, call 912-385-3000, email sales@americanveteranproperties.com or visit them on social media.
