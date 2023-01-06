January 6, 2022 - Caitlyn Rowe with American Veteran Properties has been awarded the nationally recognized Military Relocation Professional Certification by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). This prestigious certification is awarded to real estate professionals who work with current and former military service members and their families to find housing solutions that serve the unique needs of military life and make the best use of their benefits. 

The certification provides NAR’s members with resources to help current and former military service members at any stage of their military career and is an approved elective for NAR’s Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.