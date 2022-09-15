September 15, 2022 - Page International, Inc., a Savannah-based global logistics service provider, recently promoted Catherine Hawley to Senior Manager, Global Transportation.
“Catherine started with our company in 2009 where she received much experience on the freight forwarding export documentation side of our business. From there, she transferred to Transportation Analysis and subsequently help lead and develop our own Export NVOCC and Rate Procurement department, which evolved into our Global Transportation department,” said Patrick Page, President and COO of Page International.
