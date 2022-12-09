December 9, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group continues to grow their team, adding Catherine “Kitty” Simmons to their Skidaway office as an executive assistant. In this role she will be the friendly face that greets visitors, assist Realtors with any needs and serve as office support.
Simmons was borned and raised in Savannah. She has her Bachelors and Masters in Psychology. Prior to this, she served as the general manager at Mosquito Joe of Coastal Georgia; handling sales, payroll and office support. Kitty enjoys performing and volunteering with Savannah Children's Theatre, and has been doing so for the past twelve years.
