February 13, 2023 - Seabolt Real Estate has added Sales Associate Chad DuBose to the firm. In his new role, DuBose continues the Seabolt tradition of providing exceptional client service to Savannah-area buyers and sellers, offering insight into the local market while leveraging the firm’s luxury network affiliations.

“Chad is a native Savannahian who understands the coastal lifestyle and brings an intimate knowledge of some of the most desirable residential areas, including Ardsley Park and Isle of Hope,” said Broker and founder Elaine Seabolt of Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. “Chad’s strong ties to the local community and entrepreneurial work ethic will help him succeed.”

