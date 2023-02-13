February 13, 2023 - Seabolt Real Estate has added Sales Associate Chad DuBose to the firm. In his new role, DuBose continues the Seabolt tradition of providing exceptional client service to Savannah-area buyers and sellers, offering insight into the local market while leveraging the firm’s luxury network affiliations.
“Chad is a native Savannahian who understands the coastal lifestyle and brings an intimate knowledge of some of the most desirable residential areas, including Ardsley Park and Isle of Hope,” said Broker and founder Elaine Seabolt of Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. “Chad’s strong ties to the local community and entrepreneurial work ethic will help him succeed.”
In addition to serving as a Sales Associate at Seabolt Real Estate, DuBose is a U.S. Coast Guard-certified Captain who runs his own business, Tall Tides Charters, LLC, where he takes clients on fly fishing excursions along area waterways. He also has previous experience as the manager and buyer for the Savannah, Ga. location of Rivers & Glen Trading Co., a luxury apparel and gear store for fishers, hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.
An active member of the community, DuBose serves as the President of the Georgia Saltwater Anglers Association and as the Director of the Savannah Fly Invitational. Originally from Savannah, Ga., DuBose graduated from Herschel V. Jenkins High School and currently resides in Ardsley Park with his wife, Gloria, and their two Golden Retrievers.
