September 30, 2020 - Charles Hall has been hired as Chatham Area Transit’s chief safety officer and will be responsible for leading the agency’s safety and security programs.
Hall is a native of Savannah with over 27 years of law enforcement experience that includes working as an intelligence unit commander, internal affairs commander, precinct commander, emergency manager, homeland security coordinator and hurricane preparedness coordinator.
Previously, Hall served as the director of university safety with the Savannah College of Art and Design before transitioning into the role of director of transportation. As the transportation director, Hall administered leadership over $100 million in assets, provided governance over a $150,000 annual bike share program, and created an on-demand transportation program.
Hall has served as Lead Faculty/Area Chair for the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Phoenix where he taught undergraduate and graduate courses in Business Administration. He also served as full adjunct professor of Graduate Studies at Webster University where he taught Security and Safety Management, Security Administration and Emergency Management. At Northcentral University, he taught several courses in their Homeland Security program. Currently, Hall is teaching Criminal Justice at Columbia College.
Hall earned his Bachelor’s Degree in business management from Savannah State University and a MBA and Master’s Degree in business and organizational management from Webster University.
“We are pleased Mr. Hall will become a part of our CAT team as we promote safe and secure transit in Chatham County,” said CEO Bacarra Mauldin. “He will without a doubt help us create new and innovative ways to serve our employees and customers safely.”
