January 9, 2022 - The Wholesaler Magazine, a trade publication from PHCPPros covering the plumbing, heating, cooling and piping industry for professional engineers, distributors and contractors, named Chat Howard Jr., President of Savannah-based Sandpiper Supply, as the 2022 "Person of the Year."

According to the "Person of the Year" article, Howard Jr. was an apparent choice because of his principles, which rest on a foundation of faith and servant leadership, that guide Howard Jr.'s calling to help others in both their professional and personal lives. Howard Jr. also demonstrates leadership skills that encourage and support others in the local community and the overall health of the PHCP industry.

