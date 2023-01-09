January 9, 2022 - The Wholesaler Magazine, a trade publication from PHCPPros covering the plumbing, heating, cooling and piping industry for professional engineers, distributors and contractors, named Chat Howard Jr., President of Savannah-based Sandpiper Supply, as the 2022 "Person of the Year."
CHAT HOWARD JR. named "Person of the Year" by The Wholesaler Magazine
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
According to the "Person of the Year" article, Howard Jr. was an apparent choice because of his principles, which rest on a foundation of faith and servant leadership, that guide Howard Jr.'s calling to help others in both their professional and personal lives. Howard Jr. also demonstrates leadership skills that encourage and support others in the local community and the overall health of the PHCP industry.
- MARK McDONALD, Georgia Trust President and CEO, to retire this fall after 37-year career in historic preservation
- LEA STEVENS promoted to Vice President of Sales at CSI Leasing, Inc.
- REED ELY named director of clinic operations at Coastal Care Partners
- KARA FORTNEY joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Most Popular
Articles
- Jan. 9 - 477-Acre Site in Effingham is future home to logistics center
- CAITLYN ROWE, American Veteran Properties Agent, awarded Military Relocation Professional Certification by the National Association of Realtors
- Jan. 5 - Georgia Southern University launches NASA-funded engineering mentorship program with Savannah-area high schools
- MAYOR VAN JOHNSON named one of Georgia Trend’s 100 most influential Georgians
- Jan. 4 - Gulfstream makes industry-first 100% sustainable aviation fuel flight
- Jan. 5 - Bank of America invests $463,500 in Savannah in 2022
- Jan. 9 - Georgia River Network offers up more than $8,000 in prizes through 2023 Paddle-a-thon competition
- Jan. 6 - Sips at the Station event series raises more than $15,000 for local non-profits
- Dec. 14 - Barry Manilow announces Music Teacher Award to coincide with Enmarket Arena appearance
- WAYNE BOUTWELL, CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, named Southern Coast Leader of Impact Winner
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.