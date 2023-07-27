July 27, 2023 - Step One Automotive Group, a multi-state automotive group with 23 dealerships, announced Chelsea Simpson as the Social Media Manager for their 23 corporate stores. Simpson will be responsible for overseeing the company’s customer-faced interactions through social media platforms, launching an ambassador program, developing social media campaigns and revolutionizing traditional marketing within Step One Automotive Group.
“We are so pleased to announce the promotion of Chelsea Simpson to the Social Media Manager position. Managing and optimizing social media is a critical part of our marketing mix and Chelsea is just the person to get the job done,” shared Step One Marketing Director Maureen Bierman. “We are proud to be able to promote her to such a large role within the company because of the meticulous work she performed as a Market Coordinator in our Georgia stores.”
“Having worked as a Marketing Coordinator in the Georgia region’s 4 stores I gained a unique perspective of the operations at the dealership level and especially of the team members behind them," stated Simpson. "With this knowledge, I want to bring a personal approach to the company’s e-marketing through the launch of new programs that will remove barriers from team members to customers. Social Media and the automotive world are alike in the way that they are very fast paced. My goal is to empower our team with both the tools and support that will help everyone thrive in such exciting environments."
“I have to thank Maureen and the leadership team for giving me the opportunity to expand my role in the company and continue to grow with my Step One family," added Simpson.
Tasked with overseeing the company's customer-faced interactions through social media platforms, Simpson will develop a strategic approach that includes data collection and analytics, define KPIs and KRAs, optimize tools and vendors, development, compliance, keep up with the latest trends and help optimize all assets of social media for the Step One Automotive Group’s growing brand.
