July 27, 2023 - Step One Automotive Group, a multi-state automotive group with 23 dealerships, announced Chelsea Simpson as the Social Media Manager for their 23 corporate stores. Simpson will be responsible for overseeing the company’s customer-faced interactions through social media platforms, launching an ambassador program, developing social media campaigns and revolutionizing traditional marketing within Step One Automotive Group.

“We are so pleased to announce the promotion of Chelsea Simpson to the Social Media Manager position. Managing and optimizing social media is a critical part of our marketing mix and Chelsea is just the person to get the job done,” shared Step One Marketing Director Maureen Bierman. “We are proud to be able to promote her to such a large role within the company because of the meticulous work she performed as a Market Coordinator in our Georgia stores.”

