March 5, 2021 - Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties recently announced the addition of Chetina Balzer to their real estate team. Chetina will be working out of the Savannah office.
Chetina Balzer is a Virginia born and Texas raised military veteran, who fell in love with the coastal, historic, and lively culture Georgia’s cities has to offer. Having enjoyed all of the various areas around the state, she is proactive and confident in finding the perfect fit for clients and recognizes the individual intricacies of every location to provide enthusiastic marketing.
Chetina has developed her life’s portfolio with a diverse culmination of experiences including: graduating with her Bachelors in Business Management from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, TX, being awarded a full volleyball scholarship for the entirety of her college education, completing her military contract within the Active-Duty Army and holding licensure as a Clinical Certified Medical Assistant and Emergency Medical Technician.
In her personal life, she spends most of her time making upgrades and décor changes to her home and taking care of the perfect blue nose pit named Axle and the most energetic lab pit mix named Sprocket. She still stays heavily involved in military events, humane societies throughout the cities, and constantly keeping an eye on the new the developments happening in Georgia!
Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties is the third largest Weichert affiliate in the nation. The company has offices in Hilton Head, Beaufort, Bluffton, Okatie/Sun City and Savannah.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, visit www.weichertcp.com.
