May 9, 2022 - American Veteran Properties recently added new agent Chloe Castillo to its team of seasoned real estate professionals. Like AVP’s other agents and staffers, Castillo’s military connection makes her a great fit for the agency.
Castillo’s husband, James, served 10 years in the U.S. Army, eight of which were spent in the 3/160thSOAR unit. As a military family, the Castillos and their three children have relocated several times, a few of which meant finding a new home in a very short period of time. Chloe found those experiences stressful and difficult for her family, so she’s eager to help ensure a smooth and easy transition for other military families facing the same challenges she dealt with. Before earning her real estate license and launching her career, Castillo worked in the medical field for 13 years.She is ready to put hermarket knowledge and experiences as a military spouse to work for AVP’s clients and looks forward to making new connections.
“I am here to help you every step of the way so that your closing process is smooth and enjoyable. I’m excited to combine my skills, passion, and energy with American Veteran Properties to build lasting relationships with clients and better our community,” Castillo said.
AVP owner and CEOEric Lukkarinen was a soldier himself in the U.S. Army until 2001. After completing his service, he was a Realtor for 20 years, amassing sales experience with a concentration in buyer and seller residential transactions. Lukkarinen loved serving his country, but always had an eye on the futureand an entrepreneurial inclination, which drove him to officiallylaunch AVP last year.
With his team, Lukkarinen teaches military veterans how to take advantage of their benefits to make their families comfortable while building upward mobility and growing their personal wealth. It’s an extremely important concept that, if utilized correctly, can greatly improve a service member’s quality of life and set them up for a nice life following their exit from the military, according to Lukkarinen.
“We’re really happy to have Chloe on board with us at American Veteran Properties. As a military spouse whose family is used to service life, I know that Choe and I share the same values and work ethic. I’m confident she will work hard to ensure her clients have wonderful experiences when buying, selling, and renting homes with our company, and I know Chloe prioritizes the care and preservation of families, just like the rest of my team,” Lukkarinen said.
