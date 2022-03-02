March 2, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced the hiring of Chris Edenfield as Realtor. Edenfield works as a full time Physician Assistant in the area as well as a real estate agent.
As a Realtor, he has a passion for educating clients and helping them navigate the home buying process. In addition, Edenfield has an interest in investment real estate and is an expert in short term rentals, owning and managing properties on Fripp Island. From real estate to healthcare, his desire for helping others continues. Edenfield holds a Bachelor's degree in Biology from Georgia College and State University and a Master’s degree in Physician Assistant studies from South University. He has served as a Physician Assistant in South Carolina for the past ten years, and also works as a hospitalist and in the ER caring for critically ill patients.
His big heart for helping others doesn’t stop there, Edenfield enjoys volunteering for Beaufort Charities Oyster Roast, Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanity, Child Abuse Prevention Association Beaufort, and helped organize the First Crew Cup Golf Tournament for a local child battling cancer. He’s a family man, married to Beaufort native, Allie, and a father of two young children, John Reid and Amelia Ann. A former collegiate golfer with a career low round of 66, he spends any free time he can on the golf course.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
