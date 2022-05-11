May 11, 2022 - Field Training Officer Christopher Jimenez of Chatham Emergency Services was recently honored at the American Ambulance Association’s (AAA) Stars of Life Event. This year’s event, held in Washington D.C., honored individuals from across the United States and Caribbean. The Stars of Life program showcases the contributions of ambulance professionals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in service to their communities or the EMS profession. Stars of Life recognizes the dedication of these heroes while shining light on the critical role EMS plays in our health care infrastructure.
Christopher Jimenez was born in Savannah, Georgia. He was accepted in Georgia Southern University where he completed a four-year program and received a Bachelor’s of Science in Biology with high honors in 2016. In order to pursue a furtherance of his interest in medical professions, he sought ways to obtain patient contacts and field experience.
Christopher continued his education by then enrolling in the Savannah Technical College Emergency Services Program. He completed his EMT-B in 2017. Christopher fell in love with the EMS field and with the opportunity to aid those in his local community. Christopher completed the Savannah Tech Paramedic Certification in 2019 and has since become a lead medic.
“As Savannah Tech provided me the opportunity to pursue a furtherance of medical knowledge, I felt called to assist others coming into the field,” said Jimenez.
Christopher is now a part-time adjunct instructor for Savannah Tech and has recently been promoted to a Field Training Officer (FTO) position at Chatham EMS/Mercy Ambulance.
CEO Chuck Kearns said, “Chatham EMS/Mercy Ambulance Service is proud to honor an exemplary team member, Paramedic/FTO, Christopher Jimenez as an American Ambulance Association, Star of Life, for his hard work and exemplary service to his community.”
