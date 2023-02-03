February 3, 2023 - Realtor® David Fowler has joined real estate brokerage Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty. Fowler is a top-producing Realtor® with 12 years of experience diligently assisting clients with their most valued asset. The Savannah, Georgia, native spent much of his career in the dynamic, lifestyle-driven market of Denver, Colorado. Consistently ranked in the top 7% of all Realtors® in the state of Colorado, Fowler brings a unique perspective and seasoned skillset to his hometown.
Fowler graduated from the University of Georgia in Athens and followed his love for travel to several noteworthy destinations before settling in Colorado. Never forgetting his roots, Fowler cultivated loyal clients and colleagues through his warm, Southern hospitality and steadfast leadership. His hand-selected team, Fowler's Home Team, thrived on delivering a personalized and efficient full-service real estate experience. Clients would come to eagerly anticipate Fowler's music-centered events, where his two passions of real estate and music aligned. Now in Savannah, he is proud to be a contributing sponsor for the Savannah Music Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.