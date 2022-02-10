February 10, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, recently added Sales Associate Destinee Wilson to the firm. In her new role, Wilson continues the Seabolt tradition of providing exceptional client service to Savannah-area buyers and sellers, offering insight into the local market while leveraging luxury network affiliations.
“Destinee brings a stellar track record and incredible enthusiasm to her new position with our firm,” said Broker Elaine Seabolt. “She is a hard-working agent and a strong addition to our team of sales associates.”
Wilson brings a decade of experience in hospitality and customer service fields, with an emphasis on management and communication skills, to her new position at Seabolt Real Estate. At the firm, she counsels clients on market conditions, shows properties to potential buyers and renters, and facilitates negotiations between buyers and sellers.
Her leadership experience includes previous roles as manager of Anytime Fitness in Southern Pines, N.C., and manager of Bone Island Grillhouse in Greensboro, Ga. Originally from Madison, Ga., Wilson attended the University of North Georgia and currently resides in Savannah’s Berwick neighborhood.
Learn more at seaboltrealestate.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.