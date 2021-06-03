June 3, 2021 - Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company has announced that agent Dominique Wiggins has joined its team of real estate professionals serving home buyers and sellers in Savannah and the surrounding area.
“We’re very excited to welcome Dominique to our team,” said Melissa Stanford, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company. “His passion for real estate, attention to detail, and extreme care for others will allow him to cater to every family's needs and help them find their desired home.”
As a Weichert® affiliated agent, Wiggins has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide his clients the best possible real estate service.
Wiggins is a Georgia native who grew up in Augusta. During his childhood he had the privilege of spending his summers building houses with his family. This experience led him to pursue studies in construction management in college. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University before going on to work in the residential and commercial construction industry for six years.
Wiggins’ experience and knowledge in real estate construction helps make for a seamless transition into his new career as a real estate agent. His valuable insight will help him provide a unique view for his clients and exceptional service throughout the process.
Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The office serves Savannah and the surrounding area.
For more information on Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company, located at 1116 East Montgomery Cross Road, Suite C/D in Savannah, contact Megan Kozlowski at 912-356-5533 or visit www.StanfordRealtyco.com.
