May 26, 2022 - Parker's, a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader, recently hired Douglas Parker to support the company’s growth and continued expansion across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
Douglas Parker serves as the Senior Director of Marketing at Parker’s, leading the marketing team in category management, merchandising, price book, advertising and loyalty. A forward-thinking retail executive, Parker is responsible for brand and marketing strategies that will drive sales and profits while enhancing the overall customer experience. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the convenience store industry to his position at Parker’s, including serving as the Director of Category Management for bp portfolio business Thorntons LLC in Louisville, Ky.
Earlier in his career, he served in leadership positions with CEFCO Convenience Stores, Road Ranger, Kroger Convenience Stores and GPM Investments’ FAS Mart Corporation. Originally from Newport News, Va., Parker earned a B.S. in Business from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. He recently relocated to Savannah, Ga. from Louisville, Ky. and works at the Parker’s corporate headquarters in Savannah, Ga.
Learn more at www.parkerskitchen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.