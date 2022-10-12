October 12, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT) announced the hire of their new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr. Emmanuel Twumasi.
Dr. Twumasi, a native of Ghana, brings years of transit experience to CAT dating back to his service as a dispatcher and bus operator while pursuing his education.
Since then, Dr. Twumasi has earned a doctoral degree in community engagement from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, PA, a master’s degree in Business Administration from Georgia State University, and a bachelor’s degree in business Administration from Kennesaw State University in Georgia.
Dr. Twumasi’s work history speaks for itself with his most previous role as the Chief Operating Officer of Rock Region Metro in Little Rock, Arkansas. He also served as the Service Performance Manager of the Port Authority of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh from 2017 to 2021. Prior to that role, Dr.Twumasi served as the Manager for bus and rail operations and assistant Manager for bus and rail operations at the Port Authority of Allegheny. Dr.Twumasi was also the former dispatch Manager for MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.