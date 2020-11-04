November 4, 2020 - Local IT managed services provider Infinity, Inc. recently added Erica Spence to the team as an inside sales representative. Her responsibilities include researching qualified prospects, delivering the Infinity story, and building relationships within the community.
Spence spent the last three years of her career in staffing where she concentrated on recruiting for positions in light industrial and then focused on outside sales. She graduated from Flagler College.
Originally from Florida, Spence relocated to Savannah in spring 2020. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, fishing, and spending time with her Frenchie, Pierre.
Asked about her new role, Spence says, “I look forward to being able to explore all this beautiful city has to offer and making new, lasting connections within the community through my role with Infinity, Inc."
