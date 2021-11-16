November 16, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced that they have hired Gabrielle Horry as a Realtor. She is beginning her career in real estate as an assistant to Denise Horry, with a focus on homesales for Forino Homes. She will guide home buyers and sellers through the process, advise clients and stay on top of market trends.
Gabrielle has a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from College of Charleston. Prior to real estate, she served as a role model and 4th grade educator in Charleston, South Carolina. Her years in education brought out her thoughtfulness, innovative spirit and dedication to her work, which we are thrilled to have her bring to the Bay Street Realty Group team.
Gabrielle now resides in Ridgeland, South Carolina, where she grew up. Bay Street Realty Group is excited for her to share her love of the area with so many potential buyers and sellers.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
