August 4, 2023 - Colliers | Savannah has announced the hiring of Gladyn Patterson as Property Manager. With this addition, the local property management team includes five highly skilled professionals dedicated to managing a portfolio of over 13 million square feet of office, industrial and retail properties.
Gladyn Patterson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role as Property Manager at Colliers | Savannah. With a proven track record in property management, she is well-versed in handling a diverse range of commercial properties. Her exceptional skills in property operations, tenant relations, and asset management make her a valuable asset to the firm.
