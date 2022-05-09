May 9, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group’s Glenda Ganem recently received the prestigious Konter Hall of Fame Award. This distinction is given out each year by Savannah Area REALTORS®.
The organization says this accolade is earned by REALTORS® who have, “excelled, through a minimum of twenty years of service to the local, state and national associations, to the industry, the community, and the public.” Hall of Fame candidates are evaluated in the areas of longevity, productivity, association service, and overall image within the industry and general public.
“We’re honored to celebrate Glenda on this incredible achievement,” says Will Thurman, Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group. “She has been committed to excellence in Savannah real estate for over four decades, and sets the standard for service in our competitive industry and market.”
As a multi-million dollar producer and award-winning REALTOR®, Glenda takes her job seriously. She is honored to assist clients, no matter what they are looking for. To buy, to sell or to build their investment portfolio, she can assist with experience and confidence at all market levels.
Bay Street Realty Group’s Reba Laramy was also recognized with the Konter Hall of Fame Award in 2015.
