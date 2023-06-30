June 30, 2023 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the addition of Grace Lacey Vandiver, an experienced South Carolina Realtor®, Broker Associate and certified Luxury Collection Specialist. In this role, Vandiver makes it her mission to provide a real estate experience that "wows" buyers and sellers from contract to close. She educates and protects her clients so they feel prepared to make well informed decisions, and they are reassured that their best interests are her first priority.
With a nearly 20 year real estate career, Vandiver most recently worked for the market leader in Charleston and served the Mt. Pleasant and West Island offices for the past seven years, until recently relocating to the Beaufort area to expand her reach. She earned herself a place on the Charleston Top Producers list for her record sales while there. She continues to serve as an active member in the Charleston, Beaufort and Hilton Head MLS in an effort to best serve her clients across the region. Prior to working full time in Charleston, she worked for another market leader in Williamsburg, Virginia, where she earned her Broker and Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designations. She received the Rainmaker and Top producer awards while there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.