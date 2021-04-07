April 7, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bay Street Realty Group recently added Grace Personett to the team as the Agent Support and Marketing Assistant. In this new role, she will create marketing materials and collateral for agents; manage company e-blasts, duty calendars and incoming phone calls; and be the smiling face that welcomes you into their downtown Beaufort office.
Personett recently graduated from Purdue University with a double major in Creative Writing and Public Relations and Strategic Communication. Since then, she has helped manage the communications and social media at Live Oak Christian Church in Bluffton.
New to the Lowcountry, they are excited to have Personett’s energy and knowledge for writing and communication on the Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bay Street Realty Group team. They know she will be a huge asset to their agents.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.