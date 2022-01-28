January 28, 2022- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced the hiring of Greg Davis as Realtor. He will be working to achieve new business development and sales retention through client care and relationship selling, with a concentration in Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head and all of the gems in between. Working alongside leading agent, Annette Bryant, Davis will gain great expertise and real estate knowledge.
In addition to real estate, he currently serves as a National Sales Manager for a printing and distribution company based in New York and a partner for a Editorial and Production Services company based in Maryland. Davis will be transitioning to full time Real Estate in the future but has a great passion for Graphic Arts. With over forty years of experience in the industry, he has held positions ranging from Estimating Manager, Purchasing Manager, Customer Service Manager, Fine Paper Sales and Print Sales. Born and raised in Baltimore, Davis attended Loyola College. He and his wife lived on a sailboat for 12 years before moving to the Lowcountry 16 years ago. He enjoys all things outdoors from birding and canoeing to golf and sporting clays; and in his free time plays the ukulele and hand crafts silver jewelry. Davis gives back to the community through LowCountry Food Bank, St. Francis Center on St. Helena Island and the Nature Conservancy.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
