December 22, 2022 - Gregory Kelly, Executive Director of the Savannah Airport Commission has been selected as Director of the Year, Small Airports Division, by Airport Experience News. Kelly has been with the Savannah Airport Commission for nearly his entire career. He joined the organization in 1989 and was named executive director in 2014.

“Greg has served SAV and the Savannah/Hilton Head community for more than 30 years and has overseen extraordinary growth for the airport during his tenure at the helm,” said Melissa K. Montes, publisher, and portfolio director of Airport Experience News. “In addition, his work on behalf of the entire North American airport industry has been extraordinary, with involvement in both Airports Council International-North America and the American Association of Airport Executives, as well as with the much-heralded Southeast Airports Disaster Operations Group (SEADOG).”

