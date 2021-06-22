June 22, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bay Street Realty Group recently added real estate veteran Gretchen Becker as Realtor®. In addition to serving clients throughout all of Beaufort County, she will also be an on-site Sales Consultant at Hearthstone Lakes, selling new homes.
Becker comes to Bay Street Realty Group with years of real estate experience and knowledge. She most recently worked as an agent for the Beaufort Realty Consultants, prior to that she sold real estate in Glenwood Springs, Colorado and Naples, Florida. While in Naples, Becker sold homes onsite for a national builder, and received several new home sales awards. She also has a great understanding of the mortgage industry, as she served as a mortgage loan originator in Beaufort for 6 years.
Well traveled, Becker grew up in Bonn, Germany and California. She holds a Bachelor’s of Arts in Liberal Arts from St. Mary's College of California. She’s a long-time volunteer at the American Red Cross. Bay Street Realty group is excited to welcome her enthusiasm and in-depth understanding for real estate to their team.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
