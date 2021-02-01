February 1, 2021 - Parker's recently hired H.L. Scottie Hendrix II, Esq. to support the company's growth and continued expansion across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
H.L. Scottie Hendrix II, Esq., an accomplished attorney and former real estate agent, serves as Commercial Real Estate Counsel at Parker’s. In his new role, Hendrix leads the company’s commercial real estate division, manages all aspects of commercial real estate transactions and supports Parker’s General Counsel Blake L. Greco, Esq. Prior to joining Parker’s, Hendrix practiced law at two Savannah, Ga. firms, served as a Realty Specialist for the United States Army Corps of Engineers and negotiated the purchase, sale and lease of Norfolk Southern Railway Company’s property interests in Georgia, New York and Pennsylvania. Hendrix is a Freemason and active member of the State Bar of Georgia and the South Carolina Bar. He earned a J.D. from the Charleston School of Law and a B.B.A. in Real Estate from the University of Georgia and currently resides in Savannah, Ga.
Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has grown from a one-store operation in Midway, Ga. to an award-winning, 68-store company with state-of-the-art convenience stores located throughout Georgia and South Carolina, serving delicious, award-winning Southern-inspired Parker’s Kitchen food that’s made from scratch on-site. Parker’s was recently named the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, which is the convenience store industry’s highest honor, and was voted one of America’s top 10 gas station brands by USA TODAY readers.
Learn more at parkerskitchen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.