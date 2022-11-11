November 11, 2022 - Hans Catedral has been hired as VEL’s Head of In-Store Experience.
In this role, he is responsible for ensuring every user receives consistent, best-in-class product and service experience from the time they enter to the time they leave every VEL location. It is also in his duties to continuously curate ways to improve the VEL experience. With an extensive background in hospitality in Savannah and beyond, he has served some of the top luxury lifestyle hotel brands. Most recently, he was the Restaurant General Manager of The Drayton Hotel and Restaurant Assistant General Manager of the Thompson Savannah, helping build great service culture and maintain the highest luxury dining standards. Born and raised in the Philippines, he has lived in the U.S. and called Savannah home for several years.
