August 23, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced the hiring of Hays McDaniel as Associate Broker for their South Carolina offices. In this role, he will connect home buyers and sellers, maintain property data, and review and evaluate real estate transactions for quality control and accuracy.
Hays recently graduated from The University of South Carolina, with a Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration and is a Beaufort native. Real Estate is in his blood, as his father, Todd McDaniel, has been a top ranked Realtor in the region since 1993. Hays learned a lot about the industry, his work ethic and his dedication to clients from his dad.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
