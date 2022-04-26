April 26, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the hiring of Licensed Real Estate Agent, Heather Hoyt. With client service and satisfaction her main focus, Hoyt is excited to guide buyers and sellers through the real estate process.
Hoyt received her Real Estate Sales License in November of 2021. Before acquiring her license, Heather experienced real estate through many different lenses guiding her to pursue this career; including marketing research analysis for luxury properties, hotels, resorts, and residential communities. Heather has almost 10 years of sales, marketing, and financial experience, as well as an eye for construction as her husband operates his own construction business. An expert when it comes to market research, she’s also eager to keep her clients well educated on the rapidly changing real estate market and be a keen negotiator for them along the way.
Heather is extremely driven and passionate about her real estate career and she is ready to put that to good use in her client’s interest. For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
