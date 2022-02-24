February 24, 2022 - Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company recently added agent Herlinda “Linda” Rojas to its team of talented and dedicated real estate professionals. Rojas will serve home buyers and sellers in Savannah and surrounding areas with all their real estate needs.
“We are very excited to welcome Linda to our team,” said Melissa Stanford, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company. “Her dedication and hardworking nature will help her provide exceptional service to each of her clients.”
As a Weichert® affiliated agent, Rojas has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide her clients the best possible real estate service.
Rojas is a member of the Savannah Area REALTORS®, Georgia Association of REALTORS® and National Association of REALTORS®.
Rojas is new to Savannah and is eager to become one of the city’s most active and trusted agents. A native of Corpus Christi, Texas, she retired from the U.S. Navy in 2019 after a 22-year career as a public affairs officer. She was also the Director of Corporate Communications for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District.
Rojas’ previous professional experiences have shaped a service-oriented, disciplined, patient, yet assertive, approach to her day-to-day responsibilities. She understands that selling and/or buying a home is very personal for both new and experienced home buyers. She strives to make the process smooth through quality customer service and a commitment to work hard, listen and follow through.
After living in seven states and two other countries, Rojas is thrilled to call the Hostess City of the South her permanent home. She lives in Savannah’s historic Gordonston neighborhood just east of downtown, and is a parishioner at St. James Catholic Church where her daughter also attends school. When she isn’t working, Rojas enjoys travel, museums, musicals, coffee shops, and spending quality time with her family and friends.
Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The office serves Savannah and the surrounding area.
For more information on Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company, located at 1116 East Montgomery Cross Road, Suite C/D in Savannah, contact Laura Rayno at 912-356-5533 or visit www.StanfordRealtyCo.com.
