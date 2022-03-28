March 28, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced the hiring of experienced Realtor, Hope Farrer. She joins the team with over sixteen years of real estate experience. She’s excited to list properties, prepare contracts, guide clients, market homes and assist buyers with offers in the Savannah region.
Born in Savannah, Farrer has lived in Scottsdale, Arizona for the past 22 years. While out west, she served as an award-winning Realtor and the owner of a successful landscaping company. A certified Land Specialist, she has a passion for curb appeal and beautifying homes.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
