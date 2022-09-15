September 15, 2022 - Page International, Inc., a Savannah-based global logistics service provider, recently promoted Jackie Johnson to Vice President, Ocean Export Freight Forwarding Operations.
“Jackie’s well-deserved promotion is a result of her nearly 20 years of dedicated service to our company as well as her overall work performance and knowledge of the industry, especially on the export side of our business,” said Patrick Page, President and COO of Page international. “Given her well-rounded past experience with Page International, I am confident that Jackie will continue to succeed and add value to the growth and success of our largest department within in her expanded role and responsibilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.