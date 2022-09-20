September 20, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the hiring of experienced Realtor, James Headley.
Since 2017, he has been using a combination of small-town values and cosmopolitan experience to provide a professional, customized approach for his real estate clients. Prior to real estate, James successfully negotiated monumental transactions and handled hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue as a leader in the sales and marketing industry. A graduate of Cornell University, James leveraged his Ivy League education to climb the corporate ladder at several international and domestic startups and Fortune 500 companies before becoming a real estate agent. His past professions prepared him to adapt and become even more flexible when dealing with the unique individual needs of clients. He’s a firm believer in the concept that, “learning always begins with listening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.