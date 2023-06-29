June 29, 2023 - Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties has announced the addition of Jamie Grady to their real estate firm. Grady will be working out of the Savannah office.

Jamie Grady is an accomplished and reputable real estate agent based in Savannah, Georgia. With a deep passion for the real estate industry, Grady brings a unique blend of expertise in home building and renovation to his clients. As the co-founder of J. Hendricks Homes, a local property development company, Grady has gained extensive experience in creating and transforming properties into striking and desirable homes.

