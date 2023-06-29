June 29, 2023 - Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties has announced the addition of Jamie Grady to their real estate firm. Grady will be working out of the Savannah office.
Jamie Grady is an accomplished and reputable real estate agent based in Savannah, Georgia. With a deep passion for the real estate industry, Grady brings a unique blend of expertise in home building and renovation to his clients. As the co-founder of J. Hendricks Homes, a local property development company, Grady has gained extensive experience in creating and transforming properties into striking and desirable homes.
As an active participant in the greater Savannah real estate market he is constantly assessing market forces and trends to find opportunities for home buyers as well as those selling their homes. Whether they are looking to buy or sell a property, Grady's professionalism, integrity, and dedication ensure that his clients receive top-notch service and achieve their real estate goals. He leverages his expertise in home building and renovation to offer valuable insights on property potential, guiding clients towards the best possible outcomes.
Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties is the third largest Weichert affiliate in the nation and one of the Lowcountry’s largest real estate firms. The company has five offices in Hilton Head, Beaufort, Bluffton, Okatie/Sun City and Savannah.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, contact Joe or Karen Ryan at 843-341-3700 or visit www.weichertcp.com.
