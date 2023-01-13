January 13, 2022 - American Veteran Properties recently added new agent Jenah Wieczorek to its team of real estate professionals who have military connections and an understanding of their needs.

As a military family for over 10 years with five permanent change of station moves, the Wieczoreks understand the unique experience of the military community when it comes to finding the perfect home and community. Jenah serves in her local spouse club, volunteers with the SFRG and PTO, and runs a meal ministry for military families in her neighborhood. Her knowledge of real estate and passion for the military community is what drove her to launch her real estate career.

