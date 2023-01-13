January 13, 2022 - American Veteran Properties recently added new agent Jenah Wieczorek to its team of real estate professionals who have military connections and an understanding of their needs.
As a military family for over 10 years with five permanent change of station moves, the Wieczoreks understand the unique experience of the military community when it comes to finding the perfect home and community. Jenah serves in her local spouse club, volunteers with the SFRG and PTO, and runs a meal ministry for military families in her neighborhood. Her knowledge of real estate and passion for the military community is what drove her to launch her real estate career.
“Military life is hard enough without the stress of purchasing a home. I want to make the home-buying process smooth for families moving into the Savannah, Hunter Army Airfield, or the Fort Stewart area. If I can help reduce the stress for families buying and selling homes, I feel like I’ve done my job!” Wieczorek said.
As a former Director of Marketing and social media at another veteran-owned real estate company, she is ready to put her market knowledge and experiences as a military spouse to work for AVP’s clients and looks forward to continuing to serve the community.
“AVP is the best choice for your real estate needs in the Savannah area because we care about the families we serve. We are military families too and we understand this world! We truly do our best to help you turn a house into a home in a limited amount of time. We know it feels like you get settled, pack it up, and repeat, so we’ll help you find the best home for however long you stay,” Wieczorek said.
AVP owner and CEO Eric Lukkarinen was a soldier himself in the U.S. Army until 2001. After completing his service, he was a Realtor for 20 years, amassing sales experience with a concentration in buyer and seller residential transactions. Lukkarinen loved serving his country but always had an eye on the future and an entrepreneurial inclination, which drove him to officially launch AVP last year.
“Jenah has been a wonderful addition to our team here at AVP. Her dedication to the military community and real-life experience in the field have set her up to be a wonderful agent to work with the families we serve, and we are excited to have her on our team,” Lukkarinen said.
With his team, Lukkarinen teaches military veterans how to take advantage of their benefits to make their families comfortable while building upward mobility and growing their personal wealth. It’s an extremely important concept that, if utilized correctly, can greatly improve a service member’s quality of life and set them up for a nice life following their exit from the military, according to Lukkarinen.
American Veteran Properties is a full-service real estate agency which offers the highest quality advice and support for military members to make the best decision for themselves and their families, in addition to helping military members enjoy homeownership while building and growing personal wealth. For more information, visit www.americanveteranproperties.com, call 912-385-3000, email sales@americanveteranproperties.com or visit them on social media
