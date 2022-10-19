October 19, 2022 - Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties has announced the addition of Jennifer Faison to their real estate firm. Jennifer will be working out of the Savannah office.
Jennifer Parker Faison is a Savannah-born and raised Lowcountry girl. She loves her city and is proud of its growth and constant transformation. As the daughter of a master builder, Jennifer spent many summers working with her father’s business. While she mostly swept around worksites, she was able to observe the framework of home-building and design from beginning to end. She learned that there is a great reward in assisting a client with their biggest, most precious investment.
Prior to beginning her career as a licensed realtor, Jennifer worked in multi-family property management for over ten years. That experience has contributed to her appreciation of just how much the right home can add to our happiness and well-being.
Jennifer is the mother of Kayley, 9 and Khyrie, 6 and resides in midtown Savannah with her family. When she’s not buys helping clients, they can be found enjoying nature in Forsyth Park or splashing through waves on Tybee Island.
Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties is the third largest Weichert affiliate in the nation and one of the Lowcountry’s largest real estate firms. The company has five offices in Hilton Head, Beaufort, Bluffton, Okatie/Sun City and Savannah.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, contact Joe or Karen Ryan at 843-341-3700 or visit www.weichertcp.com.
