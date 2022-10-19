October 19, 2022 - Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties has announced the addition of Jennifer Faison to their real estate firm. Jennifer will be working out of the Savannah office.

Jennifer Parker Faison is a Savannah-born and raised Lowcountry girl. She loves her city and is proud of its growth and constant transformation. As the daughter of a master builder, Jennifer spent many summers working with her father’s business. While she mostly swept around worksites, she was able to observe the framework of home-building and design from beginning to end. She learned that there is a great reward in assisting a client with their biggest, most precious investment.

