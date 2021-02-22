February 22, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate recently added Jessica Morgan to their team.
Jessica Morgan offers nine years of experience in residential and commercial development and recently joined Seabolt Real Estate as a Sales Associate. Morgan draws on her construction background and passion for restoring historic homes to provide local buyers and sellers with exceptional client-focused experience. Prior to joining Seabolt Real Estate, Morgan worked as a licensed civil engineer with Pape-Dawson Engineers and Baird, Hampton & Brown, Inc. in Texas, where she designed multi-phased residential and commercial developments and was integral to the success of numerous municipal and residential projects. Originally from Texas, Morgan earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering, magna cum laude, from Texas Tech University. Morgan currently resides in Savannah, Ga.
Since 2006, Seabolt Real Estate has been raising the standard for luxury real estate in Savannah, Ga. and representing buyers and sellers at every price point. Built on a legacy of integrity and a commitment to exceeding client expectations, Seabolt Real Estate boasts an accomplished team of agents, who understand that buying a home is one of the most important decisions a person will make over the course of their life and work to earn client trust -- one transaction at a time.
Under the leadership of founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt, Seabolt Real Estate has garnered the respect of clients across Georgia and around the world. Privately owned but affiliated with all major global networks, Seabolt Real Estate has had numerous properties featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Mansion Global and other top media outlets.
Learn more at seaboltrealestate.com.
