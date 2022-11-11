November 11, 2022 - Jessica Zeisler has been added to the VEL team as In-Store Experience Manager.
She facilitates the creation of the amazing guest experience you receive when you walk through the doors at VEL. She also assists in maintaining store operations, serving as Cafe Manager in Savannah. She has great experience with customer service, having worked in several cafes across the country from California to Florida. She holds her Associates Degree from St. Charles Community College and Bachelor of Art in Political Science from University of Missouri, St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.