July 12, 2023 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently added Joe Vandiver to their South Carolina sales team, as Realtor®. In this role, he will lead his clients through the buying and selling process, and work closely with local builders in residential real estate to help with clients’ existing and new construction environments.
A seasoned sales, marketing and management professional, Vandiver utilizes his highly developed interpersonal skills for successful outcomes in negotiating and solving commercial and technical problems. Vandiver founded his own construction company in 2007 and later sold it in 2016, but he never left the industry, as he continued to successfully engage in the renovation and resale of a number of residential and commercial properties, while also playing a supporting role in the construction of his forever home on Callawassie Island. Having called South Carolina home for the past 30 years, he and his wife are excited to finally be in Beaufort. The dynamic husband and wife duo, Joe and Grace, work closely together to close deals, apply each other’s strengths and share their passion for the Lowcountry, construction and real estate with their clients.
