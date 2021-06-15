June 15, 2021 - Parker’s recently hired John Rudolfs as Chief Development Officer to provide additional thought leadership and strategic support for the company's continued expansion across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
”At Parker’s, we place a high value on people-first leaders who use their skills, knowledge and expertise to help us achieve and exceed our goals,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We know that John Rudolfs bring[s] years of convenience store industry experience and technical expertise that will benefit our team, our stores and, most importantly, our customers.”
In his new role, Rudolfs is responsible for the growth and overall network development strategy of the company. An executive leader with a strong cross-functional management background and a former U.S. Navy officer, Rudolfs joins Parker’s after serving as the Chief Development Officer for MAPCO, where he managed the growth strategy and capital planning for existing and new-to-industry locations. Rudolfs brings more than 20 years of experience in leading multi-million and multi-billion dollar companies, including a variety of fuel companies. He previously served as the Executive Vice President for Murphy Oil Corporation/Murphy USA. During his tenure in the U.S. Navy, Rudolfs was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal and numerous other service medals and commendations. Originally from California, Rudolfs earned a B.S. from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. and currently lives in Savannah, Ga.
Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has grown from a one-store operation in Midway, Ga. to an award-winning company with state-of-the-art convenience stores located throughout Georgia and South Carolina, serving delicious, award-winning Southern-inspired Parker’s Kitchen food that’s made from scratch on-site. Learn more at www.parkerskitchen.com.
