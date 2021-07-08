July 8, 2021 - John Southerland recently joined the Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bay Street Realty Group Cora Bett Thomas RealtyCommercial Division. As a commercial agent, he will assist in the leasing, management and selling of properties; and will also advise clients on investment opportunities.
Well rounded in his real estate knowledge, Southerland has appraised commercial and residential properties for the past 20 years, built and/or renovated over a dozen homes and now he’s proud to be buying and selling real estate in Savannah. Southerland obtained his real estate license less than a year ago, and has already sold eight homes. A Savannah native, he says he’s excited to serve the Savannah real estate community in a new way but will retain his license and continue to work as a commercial real estate appraiser with DeWitt, Cook & Associates.
Southerland is a finance graduate of Valdosta State University. Prior to real estate, he worked in hospital finance at Candler Hospital and Northside Hospital. Southerland is married with two teenage children. He’s an avid golfer, an animal lover and a family man.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
