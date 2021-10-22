October 22, 2021 - Jon Peters recently joined Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bay Street Realty Group Cora Bett Thomas Realty as Realtor®. In this role, Peters will bring buyers and home sellers together while providing a first-class experience for his clients. He will give guidance, create connections, market listings and share market conditions with his clients.
Peters started his own Interior Design company, Jon Peters Designs, several years ago here in Savannah, specializing in historic renovations and luxury new construction. Prior to that, he worked for an interior design firm in Tampa, Florida. As an experienced Interior Designer, Peters is able to provide his clients with additional expertise; including advice on best staging practices before sale and imagining ways to recreate spaces when looking to buy. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business, with a major in Marketing, from the University of South Florida.
Peters will continue his work as an interior designer, while adding real estate to his resume. Bay Street Realty Group is thrilled to have him on board, and looks forward to his continued successes here in the Lowcountry.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
